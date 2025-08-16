RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Tank district

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Saturday paid a surprise visit to district Tank and inspected ongoing construction and administrative affairs at Police Lines.

During the visit, he reviewed construction work including boundary walls, security posts, barracks for constables, guard rooms, bathrooms, the main building and other facilities.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah, briefed the RPO about the progress, quality and completion stages of the projects.

The RPO directed that all construction should meet modern security requirements with emphasis on strength, durability and architectural standards. He stressed the use of high-quality and sustainable material and ordered timely completion of all projects so that Police Lines could serve as a model complex with durable infrastructure and facilities for decades to come.

He said provision of better residential facilities, modern security infrastructure and a professional environment for police personnel was his top priority, and urged strict adherence to quality and time lines in all development phases.

Later, the RPO also visited Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station where he inspected the building, security arrangements, record keeping, welfare of detainees and timely redressal of public complaints.

He further visited Abdul Latif Shaheed, Samiullah Shaheed, Abdul Qayyum Shaheed and Luqman Shaheed police check-posts, where he met with police personnel, reviewed their professional duties and discussed their issues.

The RPO directed improvement in the pace and quality of ongoing construction work at the check-posts and called for comprehensive and effective measures to further strengthen security in the area.