RPO Dera seeks media cooperation for controlling crime

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Wednesday urged upon the media to play their role for eradication of all crimes including terrorism from the area.

While talking to local journalists here at his office, he said the range police would perform diligently with the cooperation of media for eradication of crimes from the area.

He emphasized that all available resources and capabilities would be utilized to defeat terrorists and give a strong response to anti-state forces, thereby improving law and order in the area.

He said the Dera police as well as the people of this area rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terror. As many as 121 terrorist incidents took place in the area during last year of 2024, he mentioned.

The RPO said the welfare of the police was also among his priorities.

The media, he said, has an important role in building public confidence as well as for establishment of peace and order in the area. He said the positive and constructive criticism of media would be welcomed as it would help in ensuring better policing.

However, he was of the view that fake news should be avoided which causes chaos among the people.

Replying to a question about increasing traffic issues in Dera Ismail Khan, he said a comprehensive traffic plan would be formed with the consultation of trade unions and media persons. He mentioned that the lack of parking in the city was one of the major reasons behind routine traffic mess. The RPO informed that he also held a meeting with traffic police, adding, as many as 20 more personnel and five motorbikes had been given to traffic police on their demand to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Moreover, he said the traffic police also demanded two more vehicles lifters which would be provided to them soon.

Replying to another question about smuggling in the area, he clearly said “no syndicate racket would be allowed in the police.” However, he added that the police would extend all possible cooperation with other departments including customs to control crimes including smugglings.

APP/akt-ans