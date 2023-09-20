RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday visited Tank district and underlined the need for pursuing people-friendly policing to eradicate crimes from the society

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday visited Tank district and underlined the need for pursuing people-friendly policing to eradicate crimes from the society.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Shah and other senior police officers received him. A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented him salute.

He also planted a sapling in connection with the green and clean Pakistan plantation campaign. During the visit, he presided over a high-level police meeting at the DPO Tank.

DPO Tank Iftikhar Shah, all station house officers, SP CDT Dera Shabir Hussain, SP Investigation Nasir Khan, SDO Headquarters and Jandola participated where DPO Tank gave a detailed briefing about various issues pertaining to the law and order situation of the district, crime rate and National Action Plan, challenges and efficiency of the police.

While reviewing the performance of the police, the RPO Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti said that people-friendly policing should be pursued and it was among his top priorities to keep police free from corruption.

He urged the participants to behave politely with the public and utilize their resources for their protection and provision of prompt justice to them.

He also urged the police jawans to perform their duties with dedication, hard work and honesty.

He directed to intensify the ongoing crackdown against the elements involved in the smuggling of non-customs paid goods, smugglers, gamblers, extortionists, profiteers, hoarders, and narcotics dealers.

He said that these elements were destroying the students of schools, colleges and universities with drugs and narcotics and they deserved to be given no concession or leniency.

He said these culprits should be jailed and society would be made free from drugs and crime at all costs.

Later, the RPO Dera also visited DC Compound Tank, Acting District Police Office, South Waziristan Upper where DPO South Waziristan, Upper Malik Habib welcomed him.

He also inspected DPO office in South Waziristan and held an introductory meeting with the police officers including DPO South Waziristan Upper Malik Habib, SDPOs Ladha, Sarokai and other officers.

A complete briefing was given about the law and order situation of the district.