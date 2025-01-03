Open Menu

RPO Dera Visits Police Station To Review Security

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM

RPO Dera visits police station to review security

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Friday paid a surprise visit to Dera Town Police Station to review the security arrangements.

During the visit, he inspected the police station's records, lockup, and the barracks for the police personnel to ensure that all arrangements were in place.

According to police spokesman, the RPO met with the police officers and personnel present at the station and instructed them to remain fully alert during their duties.

He emphasized that officers should treat the complainants with courtesy, offer them respect, and provide immediate relief.

He directed the police force to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on the movements of suspicious persons in wake of the current increased wave of terrorist activities.

The RPO also lauded the performance of the policemen. The sacrifices and testimonies of the police against terrorism will not go in vain, he added.

