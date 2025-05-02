Open Menu

RPO Dera Visits Various Police Stations, Check Posts To Review Security

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

RPO Dera visits various police stations, check posts to review security

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Syed Ashfaq Anwar paid a surprise visit to Bandkorai, Paharpur, Kirri Khasor police stations and Chashma check post on Friday.

During the visit, RPO Dera inspected the police stations' daily registers, armouries, messes, lock ups, and police residential barracks.All the registers kept in the police stations, especially the daily register, FIR, property cases , history sheets of declared criminals were also carefully examined.

While inspecting the weapons, ammunition and other equipment available with the police personnel on security duty at the police station fronts, he issued clear instructions regarding the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets and the adoption of appropriate precautionary measures during security duties.

During the visit, he strongly urged the police personnel to take immediate action on the requests of the complainants coming to the police stations and to provide facilities for the public.

He stressed on the police officers that corruption, violence, illegal detention are not acceptable in any way and injustice towards anyone will not be tolerated,  the RPO said that corruption would not be tolerated in the police department at any cost.

The RPO also lauded the performance of the policemen. The sacrifices and testimonies of the police against terrorism will not go in vain, he added .

