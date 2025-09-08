Open Menu

RPO Dera Vows Firm Stand Against Miscreants

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Monday said that miscreants cannot break the spirit of the police force, which has always stood firm on the frontline in difficult times.

He stressed that no leniency would be shown to anti-social elements, and the safety of citizens would be ensured at all costs.

The RPO expressed these views during his visit to Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, where he reviewed the security arrangements along with DPO Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, SP City, and DSP Headquarters.

He inspected offices, the mess, residential barracks, the armory, and other sections of the facility.

He also met security personnel deployed at pickets, checked their weapons and ammunition, and issued detailed instructions on vigilance and protective measures.

The RPO directed officers and jawans to remain alert at all times, use bulletproof jackets, helmets, and night vision devices, and keep a close watch on suspicious elements.

He reaffirmed that the police would leave no stone unturned in ensuring public safety, as peace and security are essential for a prosperous society.

