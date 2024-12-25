RPO Dera vows to eliminate corruption, ensure public safety

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, DIG Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Wednesday said it was among his top priorities to eradicate corruption within police force and ensure good relations between the police officers and the public.

Speaking at a introductory meeting he chaired after assuming his duties as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera, he urged police officers to play their role in protecting citizens' lives and property, interact with the public in a civilized and ethical manner, and use all available resources to provide justice to the people.

The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer(DPO), SPs of Investigation, Security, Headquarters, and all the SDPOs from various circles, along with the SHOs of police stations.

DPO Dera, Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada, briefed the meeting regarding the district’s law and order situation, crime rates, counter-terrorism measures, and security issues.

Reviewing the security situation, crimes, and terrorism-related incidents in the district, RPO Dera instructed that police duties should be performed with dedication, hard work, and honesty.

He said that officers who perform their duties with integrity would be appreciated at all levels, whereas those who bring disrepute to the police department should correct their behavior, or else strict legal action would be taken against them, with no leniency shown.

DIG Ashfaq Anwar further directed police officers to improve their performance, take strict action against criminals, tackle smugglers with an iron fist, and take indiscriminate action against drug dealers, gamblers, extortionists, and usurers.

APP/slm