RPO DG Khan Visits Wounded Police Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RPO DG Khan visits wounded police officials

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj has met with police officials who were wounded during an encounter with robbers in the limits of Fazilpur police station.

During a visit to DHQ hospital here on Tuesday, the RPO enquired about their health and requested the hospital administration to extend the best healthcare facilities to the victims, Muhammad Ayyaz and Muzamel.

He paid tribute to the security personnel for risking their lives to protect a person from being looted during a robbery bid.

The RPO said the police forces won't be discouraged by such cowardly actions. He vowed to bring the culprits to justice by using all means necessary.

It may be noted that the two police officials were shot and injured by two robbers when the latter attempted to loot a passerby. However, the suspects fled after retaliatory firing by the police. The wounded security officials were rushed to the hospital by the rescuers.

