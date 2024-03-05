RPO Directs Authorities To Ensure Foolproof Security For PSL Matches
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Syed Khurram Ali has directed the authorities to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Pakistan Super-League (PSL) matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
According to a RPO Office spokesman, the RPO during a visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium reviewed all the arrangements including security and issued instructions to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the cricket matches.
All the arrangements were finalized keeping in mind the convenience and safety of cricket fans, he said.
Police have always played a pivotal role in promoting international sports and cultural activities in the country by providing foolproof security to these events, he added.
He said that earnest efforts were being made so that routine activities of the citizens, traders and businessman are not disturbed during the matches as shortest route was being provided to the teams to ensure their security by containing traffic only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa.
A control room had also been set up in Shahbaz Sharif Sports Gymnasium to monitor security and all the arrangements, he added.
A police spokesman said that City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had also directed the officers to finalize foolproof security arrangements for the security of the cricket teams, route and stadium.
He said that a comprehensive traffic plan was devised to ease traffic flow during the matches on the city roads.
A control room had also been established to monitor the arrangements, he added.
All available resources were being utilised besides deploying police personnel, including senior officers and officials of different units of police, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force, he said.
Security personnel were performing security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic, he added.
Three layers of security was being provided at the stadium and the citizens were only being allowed to enter the stadium after a complete checking process, he said, adding that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams were conducting effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city.
Snipers were also deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all the movements during the matches, he added.
