RPO Directs Authorities To Finalize Arrangements For Snowfall Season

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti has issued instructions for taking precautionary measures in view of the rain/snowfall forecast in Murree and adjoining areas from December 29.

According to a spokesman, the RPO instructed the District Police Officer Murree, Traffic Officers and others to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourist in Murree.

Coordinated efforts by all the departments concerned should be taken to give quick response in case of emergency, he added.

The RO said that a comprehensive traffic plan should also be formulated and implemented in letter and spirit to avoid traffic congestion on the roads of Murree.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens should be deployed to regulate heavy traffic load and facilitate the tourists, he added.

The cops deployed on the field duties should also be briefed about the emergency plan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan had also reviewed the arrangements ahead of snowfall in Murree to ensure the facilitation of tourists.

The Commissioner during a visit to Murree had directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourists during snowfall season.

All the departments should perform their duties with commitment and dedication and promote mutual cooperation to facilitate the tourists.

The Commissioner was informed that a special control room had been established at AC Murree office besides 13 facilitation centers at important points which were working round the clock to guide and assist the tourists.

The Tourism Police and special squads should make coordinated efforts to provide quick response in case of any emergency, the Commissioner said.

He ordered the authorities to display banners at all important roads to guide the tourists. All the departments should review their available resources so that timely resources could be given in case of emergency, he added.

The administration should hold a meeting with the representatives of the hotel association to resolve the problems being faced by the tourists.

According to Meteorological Department, rain and snow over the mountains is expected in the North, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from Dec 29.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain and snowfall over the hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galiyat during morning hours on Dec 30, Friday.

A large number of tourists from all across the country especially from Punjab visit the snow-capped hills of Murree, Galiyat and adjoining areas to enjoy the snowfall during winter.

