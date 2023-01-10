RPO directs campaign against proclaimed offenders

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Malakand, Sajjad Khan has directed the district police officers to prepare a comprehensive plan and launch a campaign to arrest proclaimed offenders (POs)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Malakand, Sajjad Khan has directed the district police officers to prepare a comprehensive plan and launch a campaign to arrest proclaimed offenders (POs).

He was chairing a meeting held in Saidu Shairf to review annual performance of police force deputed in Malakand Region. The meeting was attended by district police officers of Swat, Shangla, Buner, Dir, Chitral and Bajaur.

He directed the police officials to utilize scientific techniques and arrest all the proclaimed offenders in Malakand.

He also agreed to give ten more investigation officers to district Bajaur and directed enhancing security for polio workers and census staff.

He also ordered action against officials found guilty of having contacts with drug pushers. He also directed the Station House Officers to adopt more amicable behavior with complainants and make efforts to solve their problems.

The RPO directed to establish anti-car lift cells at district level and sought details of stolen vehicles. He also directed officials to take action against mafias and elements involved in gang wars.