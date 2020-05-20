RPO directs enhancing of security measures on Eid

Regional Police Officer Kohat (RPO), Tayyab Hafeez has directed police force the take measures for prevention of aerial firing on Eid and devise a comprehensive security plan for the occasion

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Kohat (RPO), Tayyab Hafeez has directed police force the take measures for prevention of aerial firing on Eid and devise a comprehensive security plan for the occasion.

RPO while issuing directive to police heads of all the five districts for maintaining peace on Eid said that all those found resorting to aerial firing on Eid would be dealt sternly and indiscriminately. He also directed police to be vigilant against activities of suspects and enhance security measures on upcoming Eid festival.

He said that use of fire crackers is also been prohibited and all concerned police officer of the region have been instructed to ensure peace and tranquility on Eid.

He said movement on all the entry and exit points of districts would be monitored closely besides taking necessary measures to ensure safety of mosques.

He also directed police to increase surveillance during last days of Ramazan and perform duties with professionalism and dedication in coming days.