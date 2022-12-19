RPO directs foolproof security arrangements for Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki has directed to make foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas across the division.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki has directed to make foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas across the division.

In a directive issued to CPO Faisalabad and DOPs of district Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh here Monday, he directed for evolving a comprehensive security plan for protection of Christian community as well as maintaining peace across the division.

He said that foolproof security measures should be made at all Churches, Christian localities, special Christmas bazaars and Christmas celebrations.

He also directed the police officers to visit Christmas bazaars and Churches to check security measures.

He further directed for technical sweeping and scanning of Churches and conducting search operations in restaurants and hotels near Christian localities, deploying additional police force and effective patrolling besides searching the Christians people at entry points of the Churches with metal detectors and walk-through gates.