RPO directs foolproof security for Muharram in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali on Monday directed the police officials to adopt foolproof security measures and ensure peaceful observance of Muharram throughout the region.

The RPO issued these directives to the officials after receiving a detailed briefing on the security plan for Muharram.

The police chief was briefed about the security plan for Muharram in respective sensitive areas. The regional police chief pointed out that police would perform duty as a frontline force and no loopholes would be allowed in the security arrangements. "The personnel of the Special Branch should also go for searching and sweeping in order to tackle any kind of threat," the RPO said. He said that police had buckled up to provide foolproof security to the processions and 'majalis' in the region as shielding lives and properties of the public was the prime responsibility of the police.

He directed the participants to take effective and foolproof security measures for sectarian harmony during Muharram.

The RPO has that all sensitive areas, procession routes, imambargahs, mosques, madrassahs as well as all entry and exit points would remain under vigilance during Muharram.

He directed that supervisory officers for category "A" processions and gatherings should remain present in the field for security checking. 24-hour surveillance through security cameras will be established along the routes of Muharram processions. For this purpose, a central control room has been set up. Similarly, proper arrangements for lighting will be made at the locations of Muharram processions and gatherings, the RPO added.

The RPO directed that search and sweep operations and flag marches should be continued. Police officers should maintain regular contact with religious scholars, organizers, and holders of the processions and gathering licensees. Efforts will be made to maintain peace and smooth traffic flow during the Muharram processions and gatherings, he concluded.