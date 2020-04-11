UrduPoint.com
RPO Directs For Increasing Security At Cash, Quarantine Centers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:44 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Afzaal Ahmad Kousar Saturday directed the DPOs of the division for making sure the police contingents, general mobile and security arrangements at Quarantine and Cash centers in their districts

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Afzaal Ahmad Kousar Saturday directed the DPOs of the division for making sure the police contingents, general mobile and security arrangements at Quarantine and Cash centers in their districts.

Addressing a Video Link Conference attended by DPOs Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakhar districts,the RPO directed for making more better arrangements and send reports to their relevant Deputy commissioners after completing security audit.

He said addressing the complaints received at Prime Minister Delivery Units, the DPOs should also make sure the implementation on the directions of Punjab Government and section 144.

He further directed that Punjab Police for constituting duty plan in collaboration with Highway Patrol while any negligence in connection with security point view at Quarantine and Ahsas Emergency Cash Centers would not be ignored.

