RPO Directs For Tight Security On Quaid-e-Azam Day And Christmas

Mon 20th December 2021

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood has directed the police heads of all four districts of the region to ensure tight security on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas that would be observed on December 25

In a statement issued here on Monday, he directed police concerned to evolve a comprehensive strategy for foolproof security arrangements.

He directed police heads to visit churches, Christian localities, missionary schools, hospitals and special Christmas bazaars and ensure implementation on contingency and security plan in toto.

He directed police officers to launch search operations in and around hotels, restaurants and taverns and keep a vigil eye on the movement and activities of suspect elements.

He directed for technical scanning and sweeping of churches and said that additional police force should also be deployed for Christmas Day celebrations.

He said that entry of all participants should be allowed in the celebrations through walk-through gates after their thorough body search through metal detectors.

