RPO Directs Improvement In Investigation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

RPO directs improvement in investigation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurrum Ali instructed police officers to improve standard of their investigation and ensure presenting them in courts in due period of time.

While paying visit to SDPO office Jahanian on Wednesday, he directed the security staff to hold crackdown against social evils and drugs pushers on priority basis.

The basic purpose of the security department was to protect life,wealth and respect of people,he said.

He expressed intolerance over indiscipline to be found in police stations. DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem was present alongwith RPO during visit.

Khurrum Ali reviewed in detail proceeding of the police station, working of community room among other sections of the department. He checked out online record of front desk and issued direction regarding solution of some important cases.

According to him, attitude of front desk officials with applicants must be friendly and welcoming.

More Stories From Pakistan

