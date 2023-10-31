RPO directs investigation officers to submit challans within 14 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed the investigation officers of the region to complete investigations of the cases and submit their challans in the competent court of law within 14 days.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses.

In this connection, maximum criminals should be arrested in addition to getting them punished without any delay so that street crime ratio could be reduced to maximum extent, he added.

SSP Investigation Faisalabad Muhammad Ajmal, SP Legal RPO Office Muhammad Asghar Aulakh, SP Investigation Jhang Rehman Qadir, SP Investigation Toba Tek Singh Zafar Abbas, SP Investigation Chiniot Khalid Mehmood and others were also present in the meeting.