RPO directs not to detain women,children at police stations

Regional police officer Sargodha Region has directed the police officers not to detain any woman or child in police station lock ups unduly

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:Regional police officer Sargodha Region has directed the police officers not to detain any woman or child in police station lock ups unduly.

Afzaal Kausar directed the police officers to timely register FIRs and not to detain any person at police station on mere application.

Addressing a crime meeting here on Thursday,RPO Afzaal Kausar directed all the DSPs and SHOs that if police found any missing child or woman then it was duty of the concerned SHO to shift them to Child Protection Bureau and Darul Aman respectively after completing legal formalities.

RPO further directed gearing up the ongoing crackdown against illegal business of re-filling of gas cylinders in particular,and drug pushers, criminals, POs etc in general.