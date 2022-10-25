RPO directs officers to discourage false applications

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja directed police officers to discourage false applications in their respective police stations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja directed police officers to discourage false applications in their respective police stations.

Holding an open court at his office here on Tuesday, the regional police officer said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in putting false applications.

He directed officers concerned to resolve public complaints at their respective districts. He asked officers to facilitate public at door step in order to improve public trust in the police department.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to provide justice to people and take quick action on complaints based on facts.

On this occasion, he listened to the complaints of local people in front of the concerned police stations and issued orders to resolve the issues on the earliest.