RPO directs officials work in effective manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan after taking charge of his post introduced to all the branch in-charges posted in the regional office held a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Legal Raja Azmat Hayat, SSP Regional Investigation Branch Abdul Farooq, DSPRIB Nadeem Afzal and all other branch in-charges.

All the participants introduced themselves to RPO Rawalpindi one by one and informed about the nature of their work.

Talking to the participants, RPO Rawalpindi said that all the officers and personnel posted in this office are like a family and all of them should carry out their work together in a good and effective manner. He said that strict action would be taken against who were found negligent in performing their duties.

All the officers and personnel posted in the Regional Office will ensure the implementation of all these orders and the proposed laws which are directed by the Inspector General of Police Punjab, he added.