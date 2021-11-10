UrduPoint.com

RPO Directs Officials Work In Effective Manner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:42 PM

RPO directs officials work in effective manner

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan after taking charge of his post introduced to all the branch in-charges posted in the regional office held a meeting on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan after taking charge of his post introduced to all the branch in-charges posted in the regional office held a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Legal Raja Azmat Hayat, SSP Regional Investigation Branch Abdul Farooq, DSPRIB Nadeem Afzal and all other branch in-charges.

All the participants introduced themselves to RPO Rawalpindi one by one and informed about the nature of their work.

Talking to the participants, RPO Rawalpindi said that all the officers and personnel posted in this office are like a family and all of them should carry out their work together in a good and effective manner. He said that strict action would be taken against who were found negligent in performing their duties.

All the officers and personnel posted in the Regional Office will ensure the implementation of all these orders and the proposed laws which are directed by the Inspector General of Police Punjab, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rawalpindi Post Family All

Recent Stories

Expanded MRO Middle East and AIME exhibition set t ..

Expanded MRO Middle East and AIME exhibition set to return in February 2022

1 minute ago
 Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety ..

Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety Helmet at Expo 2020

16 minutes ago
 Xi calls for US cooperation ahead of Biden talks

Xi calls for US cooperation ahead of Biden talks

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club unveils agenda for Dubai PodFest ..

Dubai Press Club unveils agenda for Dubai PodFest 2021

17 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 12 more positive for corona

Balochistan reports 12 more positive for corona

2 minutes ago
 US Diplomat to Visit Bosnia to Push for Preserving ..

US Diplomat to Visit Bosnia to Push for Preserving Post-Dayton Peace - State Dep ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.