RPO directs police heads to weed out crime completely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mueen Masood has directed the district heads of police to take necessary measures for completely weeding out crime from their respective areas.

Addressing a police Darbar at Iqbal Auditorium of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to lives and properties of people.

In this connection, police heads of district Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot should devise comprehensive strategy and use the latest technology to arrest crime at maximum extent, he added.

He also directed the police officers as well as officials to deal with the general public politely in addition to conducting investigation of the cases purely on merit so that the victims could be provided justice by taking criminals to task as early as possible.

He said that some elements were bringing a bad name to the police department as they had established their personal torture cells where they use inhuman tactics against the suspects, which was a sheer violation of law and ethics.

Therefore, strict action would be taken against the torture cells and illegal detention of citizens, he warned.

He also heard problems and issues being faced by police officials and officers and issued on-the-spot orders for redressing it.

He said that doors of his office were open round-the-clock and policemen could contact him without any hesitation for redress of their genuine problems.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Omar Saeed Malik, District Police Officer (DPO) Jhang Muhammad Rashid Hidayat, DPO Toba Tek Singh Rana Shoaib Mehmood, DPO Chiniot Imran Ahmad and other police officers were also present in the Darbar.