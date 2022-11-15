RPO directs police officers to improve performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan, Mohammad Ali Khan Tuesday directed police officers to bring improvement in their performance and ensure the provision of a peaceful environment to people.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding law and order, crimes and the security situation in Mardan Region.

Besides, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Haroon Rasheed, DPO Swabi, Najmul Hasnain, DPO Nowshera, Mohammad Omar, DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid and DPO Mohmand Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad, SPs Investigation and DSPs of all circles also attended the meeting.

They discussed law & order and the overall security situation, besides a review of the recent incidents in the region.

The RPO Mohammad Ali Khan directed police officers for tracing all untraced cases as soon as possible to arrest the real accused behind them. He also directed stern action against aerial firing and evolved a durable strategy for the prevention of street crimes and other unpleasant incidents.

He directed acceleration in operation for the prevention of various crimes including narcotics-related activities to ensure the arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.

Mohammad Ali Khan has directed immediate action on public complaints to help provide justice to the complainants and effective action against qabza groups and those involved in usury.

Earlier, during the briefing, the RPO was told that 68 incidents of murder occurred in the region last month and 82 accused have been arrested in that connection. Similarly, 116 accused have been arrested in connection with 81 attempted murder cases.

Regional Police during the period have recovered 19 stolen motorcycles, one motorcar, one Qinqui Rickshaw and cash amount of over Rs.4 million. Furthermore, 689 proclaimed offenders (POs) have also been arrested while 877 others accused of narcotics cases.