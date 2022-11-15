UrduPoint.com

RPO Directs Police Officers To Improve Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RPO directs police officers to improve performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan, Mohammad Ali Khan Tuesday directed police officers to bring improvement in their performance and ensure the provision of a peaceful environment to people.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding law and order, crimes and the security situation in Mardan Region.

Besides, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Haroon Rasheed, DPO Swabi, Najmul Hasnain, DPO Nowshera, Mohammad Omar, DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid and DPO Mohmand Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad, SPs Investigation and DSPs of all circles also attended the meeting.

They discussed law & order and the overall security situation, besides a review of the recent incidents in the region.

The RPO Mohammad Ali Khan directed police officers for tracing all untraced cases as soon as possible to arrest the real accused behind them. He also directed stern action against aerial firing and evolved a durable strategy for the prevention of street crimes and other unpleasant incidents.

He directed acceleration in operation for the prevention of various crimes including narcotics-related activities to ensure the arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.

Mohammad Ali Khan has directed immediate action on public complaints to help provide justice to the complainants and effective action against qabza groups and those involved in usury.

Earlier, during the briefing, the RPO was told that 68 incidents of murder occurred in the region last month and 82 accused have been arrested in that connection. Similarly, 116 accused have been arrested in connection with 81 attempted murder cases.

Regional Police during the period have recovered 19 stolen motorcycles, one motorcar, one Qinqui Rickshaw and cash amount of over Rs.4 million. Furthermore, 689 proclaimed offenders (POs) have also been arrested while 877 others accused of narcotics cases.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Law And Order Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Swabi All Million

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

24 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

45 minutes ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

3 hours ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.