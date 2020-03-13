UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Directs Police To Apply Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

RPO directs police to apply preventive measures against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan directed police officials to apply precautionary measures to prevent corovirus.

In a notification issued to all concerned officers here on Friday, the regional police officer said IG Punjab office has issued guidelines for police officials to protect themselves from coronavirus attack.

He directed officials to avoid public gatherings and use surgical mask. The officials have also been directed to avoid shake hands and hugs with others.

The RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan directed police force to wash their hands continuously and contact with the doctors immediately in case of flue.

The police force have also been directed to launch comprehensive awareness campaign about corovirus.

Related Topics

Attack Police Punjab All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

1 minute ago

Bangladeshi Cricket Team cancels Pakistan tour due ..

29 minutes ago

UN says Philippines diplomat is first coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

1 minute ago

New Zealand spinners restrict Australia at empty S ..

1 minute ago

DC bans movement of people near exam halls

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.