RPO directs police to apply preventive measures against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan directed police officials to apply precautionary measures to prevent corovirus.

In a notification issued to all concerned officers here on Friday, the regional police officer said IG Punjab office has issued guidelines for police officials to protect themselves from coronavirus attack.

He directed officials to avoid public gatherings and use surgical mask. The officials have also been directed to avoid shake hands and hugs with others.

The RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan directed police force to wash their hands continuously and contact with the doctors immediately in case of flue.

The police force have also been directed to launch comprehensive awareness campaign about corovirus.