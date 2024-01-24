RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Region, Muhammad Suleman has directed the police force to remain impartial during election duty and take indiscriminate action against elements involved in disrupting the electoral process.

He was chairing a meeting convened to discuss preparations for upcoming general elections.

The meeting was also attended by concerned police officials and a District Police Officer.

RPO directed the police force to remain impartial and take timely action against those trying to disrupt polling by force.

He also directed to utilisation of resources for the procurement of electoral material to designated places and necessary arrangements for the safety of election staff.

He also directed steps to ensure uninterrupted polling according to the code of conduct issued by the election commission.

