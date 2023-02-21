RPO directs police to treat teachers with extra honor, dignity

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) ::The Regional Police Officer Malakand Division, Sajjad Khan on Tuesday directed all the DPOs of the division to treat teachers of all grades and scales with extra honor and dignity as they play a pivotal role in shaping society.

A notification issued by the office of RPO Malakand said on Tuesday that teachers play a pivotal role in shaping and establishing a stable society. They are the backbone of society and torchbearers of knowledge. They nurture and inspire future generations.

Islam also considers the profession of teaching as noble and sacred. No spiritual or material development without them is possible. To give them much-deserved respect is the duty of every civilized member of society.

The notification directed that all the police personnel deployed in police stations, police posts and check posts treat teachers of all grades and scales with honor, dignity, decency and utmost politeness and give them the reverence they deserve.