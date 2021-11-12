RPO directs SP Pothohar to promote best policing, improve service delivery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed SP Pothohar Tassawar Iqbal to ensure all possible steps to promote best policing including provision of immediate justice to the people at the police station level and also to improve the quality of service delivery.

The RPO Rawalpindi after taking charge paid maiden visit to Traffic Headquarters Rawalpindi and SP Pothohar Office. On his arrival, SP Pothohar and DSP Traffic Headquarters received the RPO Rawalpindi, said a press release.

The RPO visited various branches of Traffic Headquarters and reviewed different facilities provided to the public.

RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Khan participated in the live program on FM radio station and also instructed the public to abide by and enforce the traffic rules.

DSP Traffic Headquarters inspected and briefed the RPO on state-of-the-art One Window Driving License Branch, Radio Station 88.6, Ghulam Asghar Shaheed Driving school and Police Welfare Center among others.

On the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan appreciated the performance of the traffic police and said that through the use of modern technology by the traffic police to provide awareness to the citizens about traffic rules, and ensure timely assistance to road users in difficult times was commendable.

Appreciating the steps taken to facilitate the acquisition of driving licenses in accordance with modern requirements and to control traffic accidents and save lives, he said that through the radio station 88.6 established by the traffic police and the education Wing more awareness should be created so that citizens could follow it while traveling to make their journey safer and save lives.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi said that Rawalpindi Traffic Police was making use of modern technology, including paperless driving license system, Rasta Application, body cam, e-challenging payment system, police vehicles in congested areas were used for monitoring through equipped cameras and others were important parts of the vision of Rawalpindi Traffic Police.