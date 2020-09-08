UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Directs Strict Action Against Land Mafia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:13 PM

RPO directs strict action against land mafia

Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar on Tuesday directed police officers to take strict action against land mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar on Tuesday directed police officers to take strict action against land mafia.

Talking to media persons here at his office, he said, zero tolerance policy should be adopted against the land grabbers and there should be no room for the land mafia in Rawalpindi region.

He said, delay in registration of FIR would not be tolerated and the corrupt police personnel and those supporting the criminals would be sent behind the bars.

"We will make efforts to launch new projects for welfare of police personnel." He said.

The RPO informed that police facilitation centers were serving the citizens and over 80,000 applicants were provided immediate relief.

He said, improved service delivery would be priority of the police department in the region and "We will make efforts to change 'Thana culture and attitude of police personnel." He directed the police officers for registering FIRs on merit and without any delay and inconvenience to the citizens.

He said, the police officials were directed to launch massive crackdown against drug pushers, wine-sellers and those involved in other immoral activities so that the society could be made peaceful.

He said that no influence would be tolerated in the crackdown against outlaws as action would speak louder and no discrimination would be made.

He directed the police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The RPO directed the authorities for beefing up security measures at all important locations and enhancing vigilance at check points.

Imran Ahmar said the officials performing duties at police stations have been directed to improve their performance and address grievances of the masses following merit to win confidence and support of the people.

He also directed the police officers for strictly monitoring sluggish and corrupt cops and informing high ups of their involvement in any kind of unlawful activities.

He said that investigation of cases must be made on merit, warning that no delay in the process would be tolerated, adding, Police would be determined to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals FIR Media All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing in fake accounts case till ..

2 minutes ago

2 killed, 898 injured in 837 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Gol rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

DSP Traffic posted as SDPO City-II

5 minutes ago

Chairman PEMRA reviews ongoing operations against ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese peacekeepers to Sudan conduct friendly exc ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.