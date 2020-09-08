RPO directs strict action against land mafia

Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar on Tuesday directed police officers to take strict action against land mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar on Tuesday directed police officers to take strict action against land mafia.

Talking to media persons here at his office, he said, zero tolerance policy should be adopted against the land grabbers and there should be no room for the land mafia in Rawalpindi region.

He said, delay in registration of FIR would not be tolerated and the corrupt police personnel and those supporting the criminals would be sent behind the bars.

"We will make efforts to launch new projects for welfare of police personnel." He said.

The RPO informed that police facilitation centers were serving the citizens and over 80,000 applicants were provided immediate relief.

He said, improved service delivery would be priority of the police department in the region and "We will make efforts to change 'Thana culture and attitude of police personnel." He directed the police officers for registering FIRs on merit and without any delay and inconvenience to the citizens.

He said, the police officials were directed to launch massive crackdown against drug pushers, wine-sellers and those involved in other immoral activities so that the society could be made peaceful.

He said that no influence would be tolerated in the crackdown against outlaws as action would speak louder and no discrimination would be made.

He directed the police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The RPO directed the authorities for beefing up security measures at all important locations and enhancing vigilance at check points.

Imran Ahmar said the officials performing duties at police stations have been directed to improve their performance and address grievances of the masses following merit to win confidence and support of the people.

He also directed the police officers for strictly monitoring sluggish and corrupt cops and informing high ups of their involvement in any kind of unlawful activities.

He said that investigation of cases must be made on merit, warning that no delay in the process would be tolerated, adding, Police would be determined to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.