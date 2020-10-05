UrduPoint.com
RPO Directs Strict Action Against Land Mafia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:33 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar has directed the police officers to take strict action against land mafia and zero tolerance policy should be adopted against the land grabbers

Talking to APP on Monday he said, there should be no room for the land mafia in Rawalpindi region.

He said, delay in registration of FIR would not be tolerated and the corrupt police personnel and those supporting the criminals would be sent behind the bars.

He said, "We will make efforts to launch new projects for welfare of police personnel. We are making efforts to change 'Thana culture and attitude of police personnel." He said, the police officials had been directed to launch massive crackdown against drug pushers, wine-sellers and those involved in other immoral activities so that the society could be made peaceful.

He said, the police officials had also been directed to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

Imran Ahmar said the officials performing duties at police stations had been directed to improve their performance and address grievances of the masses following merit to win confidence and support of the people.

He said that investigation of cases must be made on merit, warning that no delay in the process would be tolerated, adding, Police would be determined to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

