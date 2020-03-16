UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Directs Strict Implementation Of Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

RPO directs strict implementation of Section 144

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imtiaz Shah Monday presiding over a special meeting of all DSPs and SHOs regarding Corona Virus directed them strict implementation of section 144

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imtiaz Shah Monday presiding over a special meeting of all DSPs and SHOs regarding Corona Virus directed them strict implementation of section 144.

He directed the DSPs and SHOs to make sure no public gatherings in any form in their respective areas and take strict action against violators.

He warned legal action against SHOs in case of any function of wedding in marriage hall or any other program where five or more than five persons get accumulated.

The RPO said that Corona virus has become a pandemic and strict preventive measures needed to avert its outbreak. He urged the masses to cooperate with police and keep themselves aloof from congested places to avoid unnecessary travelling so that their lives could be secured.

Related Topics

Police Marriage All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

18 minutes ago

Lufthansa to slash long-haul capacity by up to 90% ..

52 seconds ago

Coronavirus Threat; WAPDA, Pakistan Electric Power ..

53 seconds ago

Police arrest 41POs among 59 suspects in current m ..

55 seconds ago

RTO confiscates 1.5m illegal cigarettes sticks in ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.