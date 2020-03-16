RPO directs strict implementation of Section 144

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imtiaz Shah Monday presiding over a special meeting of all DSPs and SHOs regarding Corona Virus directed them strict implementation of section 144.

He directed the DSPs and SHOs to make sure no public gatherings in any form in their respective areas and take strict action against violators.

He warned legal action against SHOs in case of any function of wedding in marriage hall or any other program where five or more than five persons get accumulated.

The RPO said that Corona virus has become a pandemic and strict preventive measures needed to avert its outbreak. He urged the masses to cooperate with police and keep themselves aloof from congested places to avoid unnecessary travelling so that their lives could be secured.