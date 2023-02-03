RPO directs to beef up security in Faisalabad region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has beefed up security in Faisalabad to avert any untoward

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has beefed up security in Faisalabad to avert any untoward.

Police spokesman said that the RPO issued necessary directions to the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and District Police Officers (DPOs) Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to take necessary steps for deploying additional staff especially at sensitive sites, buildings, offices, etc.

to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.

Following recent terrorist activities in the country, the RPO also directed the staff of special branch to keep vigil eyes on the suspects especially near courts, educational institutions, mosques, mausoleums, worship places, markets, bazaars and public places, etc. so that fully safe and secured atmosphere could be provided to the lives and properties of the general public, he added.