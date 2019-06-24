UrduPoint.com
RPO Directs To Enhance Patrolling To Curb Crime

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:57 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ihsan Tufail directed the police officers to enhance patrolling in their areas concerned to avoid the increasing incidents of street crime, vehicle snatching and house robberies.

He was addressing to Darbar at Police Lines here Monday.

Among others, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, SSP operations Syed Ali Akbar, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, Elite force and officials were present on the occasion.

The RPO ordered officials to make a strategy to deal with the crimes at all the entry and exit points of the city with a proper mechanism of checking of vehicles.

He said all the Station House Officers (SHOs) should play their role to eliminate crimes from their areas.

It is the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, he added.

He assured police constables that their problems would be resolved on priority.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.

