RPO directs to ensure safety of lives

,SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sukkur region, Kamran Fazal directed the police officials to ensure the safety of lives and properties of people.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the RPO said officials to ensure self-respect of the complainants at police stations and take measures for dispensing justice to the public at their doorsteps and also promote modern policing, said a press release here on Sunday.