UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Directs To Ensure Safety Of Lives

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

RPO directs to ensure safety of lives

,SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sukkur region, Kamran Fazal directed the police officials to ensure the safety of lives and properties of people.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the RPO said officials to ensure self-respect of the complainants at police stations and take measures for dispensing justice to the public at their doorsteps and also promote modern policing, said a press release here on Sunday.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur Sunday

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

1 hour ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

1 hour ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

2 hours ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

2 hours ago

Global COVID-19 cases pass 28.75 million, death to ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.