RPO Directs To Increase Security For Foreign Nationals

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Syed Khurrum Ali Thursday directed to follow Punjab Home Department Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to improve foreign nationals' security and curb terrorism

During his visit regarding the security audit of the foreign workers' residential complex and installation in the area of Attock , he stated this.

The RPO directed the relevant authorities that the Special Protection Unit teams should carry out their responsibilities for safeguarding foreign nationals, even at sensitive locations.

In order to provide complete protection for foreign nationals throughout their travels, stays, or movements, he further instructed for additional security measures which were suitable in light of the current threats .

He gave orders to conduct frequent mock drills and audit significant government structures and installations on a regular basis.

APP/nsi/378

