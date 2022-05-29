UrduPoint.com

RPO Directs To Launch FIRs Of Cases Timely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RPO directs to launch FIRs of cases timely

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar chaired a high level meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review crime and overall law and order situation, informed a police spokesman.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and officials attended meeting.

RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar informed the officers about the priorities as per the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab. The best facilities should be provided to the citizens at the police station level, he said.

RPO directed that timely registration of cases should be ensured in any case, negligence will not be tolerated.

Corruption, backing of criminal elements will be not be tolerated, he added. CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said zero tolerance on issues related to women and children. He said Qabaza mafia would not be tolerated.

CPO directed that SHOs will hear citizens' issues in their offices from 04 to 06 pm. A separate wing will be formed to evaluate the performance of each officer, he added. Develop and implement integrated crime prevention strategy by holding divisional SPs crime meetings. The challan of cases and investigation on merit should be ensured, he concluded.

