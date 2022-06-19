UrduPoint.com

RPO Directs To Maintain Flow Of Traffic On Murree Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

RPO directs to maintain flow of traffic on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar on Sunday directed the traffic wardens to maintain traffic flow of traffic on Murree Road.

He said appreciated policemen who rendered their services in accordance with the law, in good manners and good faith during duty, said a news release.

He said that through the use of modern technology, traffic police should provide awareness to the citizens about traffic rules and timely assistance in difficult times.

Appreciating the steps taken to control accidents and save human lives, he said that it was a matter of pride for him to work with the Pindi Police officials.

He said that they were engaged in maintaining the flow of traffic for the convenience of the citizens in all type of weather conditions. "You are in direct contact with the citizens during all of the times so do whatever you do in accordance with the law.

