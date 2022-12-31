UrduPoint.com

RPO Directs To Maintain Law, Order On New Year Night

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 07:50 PM

RPO directs to maintain law, order on New Year Night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti, directed the Police teams across the division to maintain law and order on the occasion of New Year Night.

According to the police spokesperson, in his message, the RPO said that it was everyone's duty to abide by the law and to celebrate the New Year peacefully.

He urged the masses to abstain from encouraging each other to engage in one-wheeling, aerial firing, rioting, anti-social actions and misbehavior with women and families in public places on the New Year night celebrations.

"If you see any citizen breaking the law, immediately report to 15 police emergency number so that the police can take strict legal action against them.

" On the other hand, the RPO by issuing orders to the district police officers of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talla Gang and Murree said that the force should be deployed at all important places on the occasion of the arrival of the New Year and strict legal action should be taken against the law-breaking elements without any discrimination.

"All possible steps should be taken to ensure the safety of life and property of the public," he said.

The police have deployed over 3,200 cops across the city to maintain security on new year's night, adding that one-wheeling and other stunts have also been banned in the city.

