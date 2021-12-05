UrduPoint.com

RPO Directs To Maintain Traffic Flow On Murree Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan held a meeting to review traffic arrangements while directed traffic wardens to maintain traffic flow on city roads to avoid accidents.

The meeting was attended by Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimur Khan and all Circle Officers Rawalpindi Traffic and in-charge Branches Traffic Office.

Addressing to meeting, RPO said that in accordance with the vision of IG Punjab, the traffic education wing should be mobilized to aware public about traffic rules.

He said that all traffic field officers must perform their duties to the best of their ability and ensure traffic safety laws to protect the precious lives of citizens.

Last year, nearly 20,000 people were killed and about 12,000 disabled in traffic accidents.

The prevention of these accidents is possible only by ensuring the citizens to be aware of the traffic rules and its implementation, he added.

On the other hand, there is witnessed a massive traffic on city roads and traffic police seems helpless to manage traffic flow.

More Stories From Pakistan

