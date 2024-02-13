RPO Directs Zero Tolerance Policy Against Kite Flying
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan on Tuesday taking notice of a boy's death during kite flying, issued instructions to take strict departmental action against the concerned SHOs and SDPOs in case of any untoward incident took place from kite flying in the region
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan on Tuesday taking notice of a boy's death during kite flying, issued instructions to take strict departmental action against the concerned SHOs and SDPOs in case of any untoward incident took place from kite flying in the region.
According to a spokesperson, the RPO issued special directions to CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot regarding the prevention of kite flying and strict implementation of Kite Flying Ordinance.
He warned that if any untoward incident occurs due to kite flying, strict departmental action would be taken against the concerned SHO and SDPOs.
In the past, several mishaps were reported in which human lives have been lost.
Therefore, all district heads should take effective measures to prevent kite flying in their respective districts, he said.
A comprehensive crackdown should be launched against kite flyers with the help of a special branch.
He further directed for the constitution of special teams at district level to curb kite manufacturing in addition to setting up pickets to stop the delivery of kite flying material. A zero tolerance policy should be adopted against kite flying at all levels, he said.
He also directed for starting an awareness campaign on print/electronic media about the dangers of kite flying so that parents can cooperate with the administration and police to stop their children from this bloody sport.
Recent Stories
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike l ..
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..
IGP chairs police executive board meeting
CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclusion from IEA moot
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System
Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Righ ..
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts5 minutes ago
-
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike lifters5 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister7 minutes ago
-
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah7 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bikes to students23 minutes ago
-
IGP chairs police executive board meeting23 minutes ago
-
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship23 minutes ago
-
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute of Urology and Trans ..27 minutes ago
-
KP Minister inaugurates child protection unit in Abbottabad16 minutes ago
-
Conclusion prayer of Tablighi Ijtemah offered in Sibi16 minutes ago
-
Experts highlight role of radio to amplify development16 minutes ago