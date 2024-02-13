Open Menu

RPO Directs Zero Tolerance Policy Against Kite Flying

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan on Tuesday taking notice of a boy's death during kite flying, issued instructions to take strict departmental action against the concerned SHOs and SDPOs in case of any untoward incident took place from kite flying in the region

According to a spokesperson, the RPO issued special directions to CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot regarding the prevention of kite flying and strict implementation of Kite Flying Ordinance.

He warned that if any untoward incident occurs due to kite flying, strict departmental action would be taken against the concerned SHO and SDPOs.

In the past, several mishaps were reported in which human lives have been lost.

Therefore, all district heads should take effective measures to prevent kite flying in their respective districts, he said.

A comprehensive crackdown should be launched against kite flyers with the help of a special branch.

He further directed for the constitution of special teams at district level to curb kite manufacturing in addition to setting up pickets to stop the delivery of kite flying material. A zero tolerance policy should be adopted against kite flying at all levels, he said.

He also directed for starting an awareness campaign on print/electronic media about the dangers of kite flying so that parents can cooperate with the administration and police to stop their children from this bloody sport.

