RPO discusses security with peace committee

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Azhar Akram on Wednesday visited Bhakkar district and discussed Muharram security matters with the peace committee.

He said the role of members of peace committee in maintaining law and order in any district was very important.

He urged the members to cooperate with the police during Muharram in maintaining a peaceful environment.

The RPO directed the DPO Bhakkar to make strict security arrangements on Ashura processions and Majalis.

The peace committee assured the RPO of its full cooperation with the police during theholy month.