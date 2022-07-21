RPO discusses security with peace committees

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Imran Mehmood visited Khushab and Mianwali districts on Thursday and discussed Muharram-ul-Haram security matters with the members of the peace committees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Imran Mehmood visited Khushab and Mianwali districts on Thursday and discussed Muharram-ul-Haram security matters with the members of the peace committees.

He said the role of members of peace committee in maintaining law and order in any district is very important.

He urged the committee members to cooperate with the police during holy month of Muharram in maintaining peaceful environment.

The RPO directed the DPOs to prepare a comprehensive security plan before the start of Muharram and share it with all concerned.

Members of the peace committee assured the RPO of their full cooperation with the police during the holy month of Muharram.

Later, the RPO visited the Police Control Room and Police Khidmat Centre, along with DPO Mianwali, and directed the coordinators to ensure coordination and monitoring.