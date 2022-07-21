UrduPoint.com

RPO Discusses Security With Peace Committees

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 07:26 PM

RPO discusses security with peace committees

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Imran Mehmood visited Khushab and Mianwali districts on Thursday and discussed Muharram-ul-Haram security matters with the members of the peace committees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Imran Mehmood visited Khushab and Mianwali districts on Thursday and discussed Muharram-ul-Haram security matters with the members of the peace committees.

He said the role of members of peace committee in maintaining law and order in any district is very important.

He urged the committee members to cooperate with the police during holy month of Muharram in maintaining peaceful environment.

The RPO directed the DPOs to prepare a comprehensive security plan before the start of Muharram and share it with all concerned.

Members of the peace committee assured the RPO of their full cooperation with the police during the holy month of Muharram.

Later, the RPO visited the Police Control Room and Police Khidmat Centre, along with DPO Mianwali, and directed the coordinators to ensure coordination and monitoring.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Sargodha Khushab Mianwali All Share Muharram

Recent Stories

OGRA believes in addressing consumer concerns on p ..

OGRA believes in addressing consumer concerns on priority: Chairman

1 minute ago
 Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-so ..

Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 More rain-wind/thundershower expected on various p ..

More rain-wind/thundershower expected on various parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 Dist admin bans entry of 38 Ulema during Muharram

Dist admin bans entry of 38 Ulema during Muharram

1 minute ago
 83rd meeting of Board of Advanced Studies & Resear ..

83rd meeting of Board of Advanced Studies & Research of Islamia Uni held

1 minute ago
 Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram-ul-Haram

Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram-ul-Haram

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.