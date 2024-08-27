RPO Dismisses SHO, Rejects Appeals
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Regional Police Officer(RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, terminated the services of SHO,
Machiwal, Sub Inspector Irfan Ashraf on negligence during duty and rejected appeals of other officials
in an Orderly Room organized here onTuesday.
A spokesperson for RPO said that taking disciplinary actions he dismissed the SHO Machiwal Police Station (Vehari) Sub-Inspector Irfan Ashraf because he did not take positive and timely action on a police rescue call, which resulted in a loss of life.
He informed that after the allegations were proven in the inquiry, he was dismissed from the department.
Sub-Inspector Muhammad Irshad's appeal for one month of service was rejected while appeals of Assistant Sub-Inspectors Shahadat Khan and Tariq Mahmood were also rejected, the spokesperson maintained.
The appeal for one year of service confiscation of Traffic Assistant Ramzan Shahid was approved, he said and added that the show-cause notice of Constable Zulfiqar Ali was filed after the completion of the record.
