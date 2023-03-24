UrduPoint.com

RPO Distributes Certificates Among 3 Cops

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

RPO distributes certificates among 3 cops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Muhammad Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui gave away awards and certificates to three policemen on Friday over their good performance in duties.

According to a police spokesman, Inspector Inayatullah got the best performance certificate from the RPO on recovering the stolen valuables and showing bravery in nabbing bandits.

In-charge Security Branch Inspector Fazal Qadir, and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Sargodha Police Qaiser Iqbal received awards and certificates for playing role in establishment of Khidmat Centre in Sargodha.

