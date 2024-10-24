RPO Distributes Certificates, E-driving Licences
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry distributed certificates and e-driving licences among graduates of driving schools here on Thursday.
Addressing the ceremony, the regional police officer said that road awareness can prevent accidents. He said that public was being provided with easy access to driving licenses and other services.
He distributed e-driving licences and certificates among 50 male and female participants who successfully completed the 26th course of the driving school.
Congratulating the licence holders, the RPO urged them to strictly adhere to traffic rules and maintain road sense to prevent accidents. He further stated that the Multan Regional Police was committed to providing public services, ensuring that more people can obtain driving licenses with ease.
So far, the driving school has successfully issued licenses to 670 individuals, with the number of female license holders surpassing that of males. This achievement was a testament to the public's trust in the police and the school's provision of a professional and peaceful learning environment.
The RPO highlighted that the driving school's admissions policy has been encouraging, contributing to the steady increase in enrollment. The success was credited to the efforts of Multan Regional Police and the skilled staff at the school, which has made the learning process more accessible and appealing to the public, RPO maintained.
