RPO Distributes Certificates To Police Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPO distributes certificates to police officials

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur Range Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar distributed cash prizes and certificates among the police personnel for their good performance in cracking down on criminals.

A function was held at the RPO office in which RPO Sher Akbar distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among the police personnel.

The officials who received prizes included Inspector (Legal) Muhammad Asif Saeed, SI Muhammad Mohsin Sardar, Lady ASI Shahnaz Akhtar, ASI Muhammad Asif, SI Muhammad Akram, TSI Shahroz Iqbal, ASI Razzaq Ahmad, SI Shaukat Ali, SI Muhammad Ayyub, SI Nawaz Ahmad, SI Muhammad Lateef, Constable Abdul Jabbar, SI Faisal Ameen, SI Muhammad Azam, SI Muslim Zia, ASI Babar Ali Shah, Constable Khurram Nawaz, ASI Muhammad Ramazan, and many other officials.

A total of 108 policemen and personnel were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

