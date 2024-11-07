Open Menu

RPO Distributes E-driving Licences

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 09:28 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry Thursday awarded e-driving licences and certificates among men and women who recently completed the driving school course at a ceremony.

It was the 27th batch of graduates and 35 to 40 participants received their driving licences after successfully finishing the course.

Speaking on the occasion, the regional police officer emphasized that obtaining a driving license in the Multan region has been made exceptionally simple. He encouraged residents to enroll in driving courses and take advantage of the facility, where e-driving licenses were being issued on the spot upon course completion.

"Following traffic laws was the mark of a responsible and civilized nation," RPO stated, urging residents of the Multan region to embrace these opportunities and contribute to safer roads.

Among the recipients of the e-driving licenses were Umar Farooq, Hassan Hafeez, Muhammad Kamran, Ali Shah, Muhammad Ayaz, Dr. Shah, Aqsa Atta, Fatima Saeed, Saira Tahir, Zahra Parveen and others.

