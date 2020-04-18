UrduPoint.com
RPO Distributes Ration Among 300 Rickshaw Drivers

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan distributed ration and safety items among more than 300 rickshaw drivers here on Saturday

Addressing the ration distribution ceremony, the RPO said that as per directives of IG Punjab, the police officials had contributed from their salaries to help deserving people during the lockdown. He said that flour, sugar and other basic food items had been distributed among the rickshaw drivers.

He added that masks, gloves and other safety items had also been provided to the divers to enable them protect themselves from coronavirus.

He said that police not only controlling crime but also taking initiatives for welfare of the people.

He said that police officials were on front line in fight against the pandemic.

The regional police officer said that more ration would be distributed among deserving people in the next phase.

SSP RIB Muhammad Masoom and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb were also present on the occasion.

