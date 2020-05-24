RPO, DPO, DC offered Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid Police Lines

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmad Kausar, District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar and Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Jamia Masjid Police Lines.

The RPO, on the occasion, congratulated the officers and youth on the occasion of Eid.

Later, a big meal was arranged in the police lines in which all the officers ate together with the police personnel.