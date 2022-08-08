RPO, DPO, DC review security arrangements for Ashura Muharram

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shaukat Abbas and District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (Rtd) Najamul Hasnain Liaquat on Monday visited different parts of Dera city to review the security arrangements made for Ashura Muharram.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah South Waziristan DPO Khanzeb, SP Investigation Shabir Khan, and DRC Chairman Abdul Halim Kasuria were also present.

They visited various Imambargahs and witnessed different mourning processions of the 9th Muharram.

The Dera DPO briefed the RPO about the Majlis, processions and other religious rituals being held in Imambargahs during Ashura Muharram.

The police officers also met with the custodians and administrators of Imambargahs besides the police officers and officials on security duty.

The DPO, while reviewing the internal and external security of Imambargahs, also inspected the surveillance measures around these Imambargahs in terms of geographical location.

He assured the custodians of Imambargahs that all resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of Ashura.

On the occasion, the custodians of the Imambargahs assured the police officers of their full cooperation.

The RPO also visited the Supreme Command Post set up for monitoring the city with the help of CCTV cameras during Muharram. The DPO briefed the RPO in detail about the security arrangements through multimedia slides, maps and charts.

The RPO said that foolproof security arrangements have been made across the district for the peaceful conduct of Ashura Muharram.

Appreciating the role of religious leaders, he said the scholars belonging to all schools of thought have always played a positive role in avoiding any adverse situations.

The RPO expressed satisfaction over the measures taken regarding the security of Ashura Muharram in Dera and praised the efforts of the police officers in this regard.

He said it should be the top priority to establish an atmosphere of religious harmony and mutual tolerance among the followers of all sects living in the district.