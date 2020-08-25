RPO, DPO inspect Muharram security arrangements

Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak visited Uch Sharif to inspect security

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak visited Uch Sharif to inspect security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He was accompanied by District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Sohaib Ashraf.

Both officers visited the route of processions and checked the security arrangements.

They talked to the organizers and asked them to observe coronavirus SOPs and timings for the processions.

More than 1700 police personnel were deployed for 15 processions and 64 Majalis in Bahawalpur district on 5th of Muharram-ul-Haram.